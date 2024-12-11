Labour admits fast-track prison plans would overrule local authorities

Labour’s plans for fast-tracking prison building would involve overruling the objections of local authorities, justice secretary Shabana Mahmood appeared to accept.

When asked by BBC Breakfast if the government would override the objections of local people and local councils, the MP for Birmingham Ladywood replied: “Yes, so our manifesto commitment was that we consider prisons to be of national importance.

“These are critical infrastructure projects, they are absolutely necessary to make sure the country doesn’t run out of prison places.”

In the future, a new prison building would take place according to the crown development route and the decision would go to Angela Rayner, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary, Ms Mahmood explained.