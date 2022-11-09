Starmer lists Sunak’s ‘weaknesses’ in fiery PMQs: ‘What chance has he got?’

Keir Starmer listed off Rishi Sunak’s “weaknesses” as he launched a scathing attack during this week’s PMQs.

“It’s a pattern with this prime minister, too weak to sack the security threats sat around the cabinet table,” the Labour leader said.

“Too weak to take part in a leadership contest after he lost the first one, too weak to stand up for the working people.

“In the Budget next week, he’ll be too weak to end his oil and gas giveaway, [or] scrap the non-dom tax breaks.”

