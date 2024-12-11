Sir Keir Starmer compared Kemi Badenoch to “an arsonist complaining about the person putting the fire out” in a heated immigration debate during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 11 December.

Attacking his record as Director of Public Prosecutions, the Conservative leader said the prime minister backed criminals instead of law-abiding British people, arguing that Sir Keir voted against more than 100 migration control measures and said it was wrong when the previous government revoked Shamima Begum’s citizenship.

Sir Keir defended his record by declaring he “dedicated 5 years of his life to law enforcement” and described Ms Badenoch’s accusations he has not done anything were like “an arsonist complaining about the person putting the fire out.”