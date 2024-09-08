A Labour MP has backed a warning that pensioners "will die" as a result of the government's proposed winter fuel allowance cut.

Speaking to LBC on Sunday, John McDonnell said: "Yes, that's not me speaking. A number of MPs had a meeting with agencies representing older people... they're saying this is a real risk that people will die as a result, as we have these excess deaths in winter."

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said that he will “have to be unpopular” to restore the public finances from the dire inheritance left by the Conservatives as he faces a rebellion from backbenchers in a vote on his decision to withdraw the winter fuel payment from millions of pensioners.