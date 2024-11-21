Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Trump's border czar Tom Homan breaks down in tears discussing Laken Riley case

01:38

Lucy Leeson | Thursday 21 November 2024 09:48 GMT

Donald Trump’s border czar pick Tom Homan tears up discussing Laken Riley murder during live TV interview

Donald Trump’s border czar pick Tom Homan teared up discussing the murder of Laken Riley during a live TV interview.

Ms Riley, 22, never returned home from going for a run on the University of Georgia campus in February. The nursing student’s slain body was found later that day in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick, near UGA’s intramural fields on campus.

Jose Ibarra, 26, who is not a US citizen, was arrested and charged with murder in Riley’s death, a case that quickly became a flashpoint in the national immigration debate.

Ibarra was found guilty of Ms Riley’s murder yesterday (20 November) and sentenced to life in prison.

Appearing on Fox News after the verdict, Homan explained why he gets so emotional explaining the danger of illegal migrant criminals to government officials.

Up next

High rise building on fire in New York’s Soho

00:23

High rise building on fire in New York’s Soho

Moment home reduced to rubble almost instantly in Ohio explosion

01:18

Moment home reduced to rubble almost instantly in Ohio explosion

Farmers descend on Westminster in protest of ‘tractor tax’

01:04

Farmers descend on Westminster in protest of ‘tractor tax’

Killer drink driver tells police ‘I don’t care’ as he’s breathalysed

01:09

Killer drink driver tells police ‘I don’t care’ as he’s breathalysed

Editor’s Picks

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

44:07

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig

32:58

The full interview: William Hague in conversation with Geordie Greig

How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity

04:24

How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity

When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment

01:41

When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment

More Editor’s Picks
Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

16:55

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

On the run with Ammon Bundy

11:22

On the run with Ammon Bundy

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

Travel Smart

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

06:10

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

06:10

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

More Travel Smart
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

That Dress

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

More That Dress
How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

Binge Watch

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

16:55

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

06:12

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

04:26

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

More Binge Watch
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

06:26

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Sport

Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch

00:44

Watch: 100-year-old Colorado Buffaloes superfan serenaded on pitch

Watch: Tommy Fury and Darren Till press conference descends into brawl

00:47

Watch: Tommy Fury and Darren Till press conference descends into brawl

Taylor Knibb tells T100 crew not to film her running in triathlon

00:21

Taylor Knibb tells T100 crew not to film her running in triathlon

Trump fist pumps UFC crowd as president-elect joined by Elon Musk

00:47

Trump fist pumps UFC crowd as president-elect joined by Elon Musk

More Sport
Jake Paul wears most expensive sporting outfit of all time

00:39

Jake Paul wears most expensive sporting outfit of all time

Watch: Mike Tyson makes ring walk for first fight in 19 years

00:39

Watch: Mike Tyson makes ring walk for first fight in 19 years

Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after YouTuber beats boxing legend

00:24

Jake Paul praises Mike Tyson after YouTuber beats boxing legend

Gary Lineker reveals why it was ‘right time’ to leave MOTD

01:31

Gary Lineker reveals why it was ‘right time’ to leave MOTD

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

One Direction members reunite to pay respects at Liam Payne’s funeral

01:00

One Direction members reunite to pay respects at Liam Payne’s funeral

Zoe Ball’s message to Scott Mills as he prepares for BBC Radio 2 show

00:41

Zoe Ball’s message to Scott Mills as he prepares for BBC Radio 2 show

Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show first look in new Netflix trailer

00:27

Beyoncé’s NFL halftime show first look in new Netflix trailer

Danny Jones’ wife shows son’s reaction watching father on I’m A Celeb

00:21

Danny Jones’ wife shows son’s reaction watching father on I’m A Celeb

More Culture
Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox joins her at Governors Awards

01:01

Angelina Jolie’s rarely-seen son Knox joins her at Governors Awards

I’m A Celeb: Danny Jones screams as snake slithers up his shorts

00:41

I’m A Celeb: Danny Jones screams as snake slithers up his shorts

I’m a Celeb’s Dean makes Wagatha Christie joke to Coleen Rooney

01:25

I’m a Celeb’s Dean makes Wagatha Christie joke to Coleen Rooney

I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa opens up on ‘year from hell’ after drug scandal

01:58

I’m A Celeb’s Tulisa opens up on ‘year from hell’ after drug scandal

Lifestyle

RFK Jr. shares rare glimpse of family life in new video with grandkids

00:52

RFK Jr. shares rare glimpse of family life in new video with grandkids

I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa reveals she’s been celibate for three years

01:06

I’m A Celebrity’s Tulisa reveals she’s been celibate for three years

Davina McCall in tears as she talks about ‘courage’ before surgery

01:41

Davina McCall in tears as she talks about ‘courage’ before surgery

Prince Harry gets ‘neck tattoo’ with Jelly Roll for Invictus sketch

01:20

Prince Harry gets ‘neck tattoo’ with Jelly Roll for Invictus sketch

More Lifestyle
Adorable foxes frolic in snow outside Oxford’s Magdalen College

00:25

Adorable foxes frolic in snow outside Oxford’s Magdalen College

Ultra rare all-black king penguin filmed on Atlantic Ocean island

01:06

Ultra rare all-black king penguin filmed on Atlantic Ocean island

Santa recruits master festive sign language in new inclusive training

01:47

Santa recruits master festive sign language in new inclusive training

Jane Moore opens up on Diana’s relationship with photographers

01:49

Jane Moore opens up on Diana’s relationship with photographers