Donald Trump’s border czar pick Tom Homan teared up discussing the murder of Laken Riley during a live TV interview.

Ms Riley, 22, never returned home from going for a run on the University of Georgia campus in February. The nursing student’s slain body was found later that day in a wooded area behind Lake Herrick, near UGA’s intramural fields on campus.

Jose Ibarra, 26, who is not a US citizen, was arrested and charged with murder in Riley’s death, a case that quickly became a flashpoint in the national immigration debate.

Ibarra was found guilty of Ms Riley’s murder yesterday (20 November) and sentenced to life in prison.

Appearing on Fox News after the verdict, Homan explained why he gets so emotional explaining the danger of illegal migrant criminals to government officials.