Tory minister Laura Trott brands MP a ‘Brexit zombie’ during heated Commons debate

Tory minister Laura Trott branded an MP a ‘Brexit zombie’ during a heated Commons debate on car insurance prices on Wednesday (7 May).

Addressing the Commons, SNP MP Drew Hendry said: “Prices for car insurance have more than doubled in the UK compared to an 18 percent rise across the EU.

“What is the reason? Is it Brexit, shameless profiteering or has Westminster just given up on people in the cost of living crisis.”

“Why is the government doing absolutely nothing to hold insurance companies to account?

Ms Trott replied: “I think we've heard enough from the Brexit zombies.”