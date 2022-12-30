Tory MP claims nurses using food banks have ‘something wrong with their own finances’

Tory MP Lee Anderson has been criticised for claiming nurses who use food banks while earning £30,000 a year “can’t manage money” properly.

“I heard some nonsense a few weeks back that nurses were actually stealing food off patients’ plates”, he said.

“Anybody earning 30 odd grand a year, which most nurses are, using food banks, then they’ve got something wrong with their own finances.”

The Royal College of Nurses hit back with statistics that a quarter of hospitals had been forced to set up food banks for staff.

