Moment hero shop worker fights off armed robber with mop

This is the moment a shop worker bravely tackled a gun-wielding robber in Leeds.

Marlon Stewart, 37, entered a One Stop shop on 19 July 2022 and threatened a member of staff, pointing what appeared to be a pistol.

As he angrily demanded money, Niall Stranix got Stewart in a headlock.

Mr Stranix suffered two cuts to the head but held onto Stewart despite knowing he was armed.

The pistol was later believed to have been a plastic BB gun.

Stewart was given an extended sentence of 10 years and four months imprisonment with an extended licence period of five years.

