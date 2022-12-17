Leo Varadkar becomes Ireland’s taoiseach as Micheál Martin steps down

Leo Varadkar has officially become Ireland's new taoiseach (prime minister), as Micheál Martin swaps roles to become deputy.

87 politicians in the Dáil voted for Varadkar, who previously served as taoiseach from 2017 to 2020, in a first-of-its-kind coalition.

Varadkar said in an opening address there will be "new hope and new opportunities for all our citizens" as well as a "fair start for all".

However, polls suggest that Mary Lou McDonald could be set to replace him at the next Dáil election, due by early 2025.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.