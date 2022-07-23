Emergency evacuation on the Greek island of Lesbos due to forest fire

An emergency evacuation has taken place on the Greek island of Lesbos due to forest fires getting out of hand.

One fire is heading towards Vrisa village and another is at Vatera.

The fire broke out at 10 am local time (8 am BST), and firefighters sent seven planes and a helicopter to help.

Buses and small boats are thought to be transporting tourists and residents away from the island, as a precautionary measure.

So far, it's thought two homes have been destroyed in the blaze.

