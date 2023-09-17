Libya floods: Rescuers search through Derna debris as thousands still missing

Rescue teams have been searching through huge piles of rubble in Derna on Sunday, 17 September, after devastating floods his eastern Libya this week.

The extreme damage was caused by heavy rains from Mediterranean storm Daniel last weekend.

More than 11,300 people died following the collapse of two dams and more than 10,000 are still missing, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

As a result of the collapse, a wall of water was sent through Derna which destroyed entire neighbourhoods and swept people out to sea.

Searchers are digging through mud and hollowed-out buildings to look for possible survivors and bodies.