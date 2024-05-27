Moment lightning bolt strikes house sparking fire in West Seneca, New York

This is the moment a lightning bolt strikes a house, sparking a fire in West Seneca, New York.

Security footage captured the lightning bolt arcing down towards the home along Holland Avenue during a storm on 23 May.

The strike ignited a small flame at the residence, where wisps of smoke were seen coming out of the roof.

Firefighters later arrived to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Millions of Americans are bracing for extreme weather on Memorial Day, after at least 19 people were killed by severe storms and tornadoes across the Central US over the weekend.