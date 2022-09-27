Liz Truss ‘tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool’, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville has condemned the government’s mini-budget and joked that Liz Truss has “tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool”.

The former Manchester United footballer turned pundit was appearing alongside Sir Keir Starmer at Labour Party conference when he made the comments.

“This is a tired, failing government,” Neville said.

“They can’t see the wood for the trees. Liz Truss has only been in a couple of weeks and she’s tanked the pound lower than my reputation in Liverpool.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.