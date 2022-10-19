Conservative MP Charles Walker was visibly angry as he gave an interview in the House of Commons during a chaotic evening in Westminster on Wednesday, 19 October.

The MP for Broxbourne spoke to BBC News about the current state of the Tory Party on the eve of the resignation of home secretary Suella Braverman and a vote in Parliament on fracking.

“I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace... I’m livid... I hope all those people who put Liz Truss in Number 10, I hope it was worth it,” Mr Walker said.

