Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime minister

Liz Truss promised that she would make an announcement on how the government will deal with rising energy bills “within one week” if named as the next prime minister on Monday (5 September).

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Truss said: “I understand that people are struggling, that businesses are also concerned about their energy bills, and the impact it could have on their future.”

While foreign secretary expressed that it is “vital” to put the UK “on the right footing for winter,” she added that she cannot confirm “exactly what that announcement would be.”

