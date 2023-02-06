‘Why now?’ Liz Truss’s first interview since leaving Downing Street

Liz Truss has sat down for her first interview since leaving 10 Downing Street, breaking a three-month silence.

Her interview with Katy Balls and Fraser Nelson for the Spectator TV will be posted this evening, 6 February, at 5pm.

A teaser clip for the interview shared ahead of its release shows Ms Balls kicking off the interview by asking: "So I suppose, to begin, why now?"

Ms Truss was the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, lasting just 49 days as premier.

