Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:31
‘Why now?’ Liz Truss’s first interview since leaving Downing Street
Liz Truss has sat down for her first interview since leaving 10 Downing Street, breaking a three-month silence.
Her interview with Katy Balls and Fraser Nelson for the Spectator TV will be posted this evening, 6 February, at 5pm.
A teaser clip for the interview shared ahead of its release shows Ms Balls kicking off the interview by asking: "So I suppose, to begin, why now?"
Ms Truss was the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain's history, lasting just 49 days as premier.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
00:59
‘Key witness’ comes forward as Nicola Bulley search reaches 10th day
00:34
China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon
06:02
The imposter in Congress | On The Ground
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
03:37
Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?
03:39
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
11:17
The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin
02:51
The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’
03:01
Happy Valley ‘one of the UK’s best police shows’
03:25
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teases major bombshells but doesn’t deliver’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Watch R&B singer Santino Le Saint stripped-down Music Box session
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:29
Harry Kane scores 200th Prem goal and becomes Spurs’ top scorer
01:34
Six Nations round-up: England struggle as Ireland make statement
01:56
Klopp refuses to answer reporter’s question after Liverpool defeat
01:30
F1: Ford announces return to racing with Red Bull partnership
00:20
Hotel collapses after 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey
01:44
FKA Twigs creates artwork to inspire children to connect to nature
05:45
What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023?
02:48
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:27
Grammys: Harry Styles hugs superfan on stage when he wins best album
01:20
Grammy Awards: Most memorable moments from the 2023 show
00:49
Moment Beyoncé makes Grammy history as most decorated winner
00:30
Beyoncé accepts Grammy award late after getting stuck in traffic
01:48
Face of 2,000-year-old Nabataean woman reconstructed in world-first
00:59
Father runs length of M1 to raise thousands for diabetic son
01:51
‘Older woman’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity details ‘wham-bam’
01:13
Every time Nadine Dorries compliments Boris Johnson in first interview
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08