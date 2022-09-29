Liz Truss disagrees with Jacob Rees-Mogg’s ‘Luddite’ branding of fracking opponents

Liz Truss has said that she disagrees with Jacob Rees-Mogg's branding of fracking opponents as "Luddites."

Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire, the prime minister said that while she believes the UK needs to focus on more "homegrown energy," she would respect the need for "local consent."

Mr Rees-Mogg had told the House of Commons that opposition to the practise in the wake of the ban lifting was "sheer ludditery” and surrounded by "hysteria."

When asked about his remark, Ms Truss said she "wouldn't have expressed it like that."

Sign up for our newsletters.