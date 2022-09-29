‘This is the right plan’: Liz Truss stands by mini-Budget despite criticism

Liz Truss has stood by her new government’s mini-Budget despite criticism and the turmoil caused in the market since its announcement last week.

During an interview with BBC Radio Norfolk on Thursday (29 September) the new prime minister was asked: “Does a strong leader stick to ‘plan A’, regardless, or do they admit when things haven’t gone to plan and change course?”

In response, Ms Truss said that there will “always be people who will oppose a particular measure,” but “we have to do it.”

