Liz Truss’s new cabinet meet for first time to consider energy bills plan

Liz Truss’s new-look cabinet met for the first time on Wednesday morning (7 September) to consider a plan to freeze energy bills.

The new prime minister will face Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs at noon after meeting with a Cabinet packed with her closest allies.

While a majority of ministers arrived on time, new international trade secretary Kemi Badenoch entered No 10 at 8:50am, 20 minutes after the meeting was due to start, according to PA.

