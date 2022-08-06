Liz Truss has vowed to clamp down on “militant” protests after a small group of climate activists disrupted her speech at the Tory leadership hustings in Eastbourne.

The five people, from the Green New Deal Rising group, heckled Ms Truss over climate change and energy bills.

One could be heard shouting “you should be ashamed of yourself” before the group were removed from the venue.

Ms Truss later described them as “infiltrators”, before vowing to clamp down on “militant trade unions” and “unfair protests”.

