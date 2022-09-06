Liz Truss has arrived at Balmoral Castle for her swearing-in ceremony with Queen Elizabeth, where she will be invited to become the UK’s new prime minister.

It is anticipated that Truss will spend around half an hour with the queen, before returning to London to issue her first statement outside 10 Downing Street.

Boris Johnson offered his formal resignation to the Queen upon his arrival at her Scottish residence alongside his wife, Carrie.

Footage shows Truss getting out of her car as she prepared to meet with the 96-year-old monarch.

