Liz Truss: The new Tory leader is ‘not on side of working people’ says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer said Liz Truss was “not on the side of the working people after being elected as the new Conservative party leader.

The Labour leader claimed Ms Truss was “out of touch” and “needs to show she commits to the challenges that are there after 12 years of failures from this Tory government.”

Starmer’s criticism comes after the foreign secretary was appointed on Monday 5 September as Tory leader, beating former chancellor Rishi Sunak and on route to becoming the next prime minister of the UK.

