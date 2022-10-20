Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies fracking motion was ‘vote of confidence’ in Liz Truss

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has denied Wednesday’s fracking vote was a “vote of confidence” in Liz Truss, instead accusing Labour of attempting to “hijack the order paper”.

The Labour motion, which sought to set up a vote which would formally ban drilling for shale gas, was defeated by 326 votes to 230, but there have been allegations of some Tories being manhandled into the lobbies.

“No, yesterday was an opposition day and Labour were trying to use a tool to hijack the order paper,” Ms Trevelyan said, when asked if it was a vote of confidence in the PM.

