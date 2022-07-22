Liz Truss told school visit is ‘so awkward’ by child

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss was quizzed by children as to where Boris Johnson was while on her first official campaign visit.

As she met children at Little Miracles, a charity in Peterborough, one child told the foreign secretary that the visit was “so awkward.”

Another youngster asked where Boris Johnson was, while another exclaimed: “We hate him.”

Ms Truss will face her fellow leadership candidate Rishi Sunak in two televised debates; one on the BBC on 25 July and one on Sky News on 4 August.

