Liz Truss says continuing on same economic path could lead to a recession

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has warned that the UK is at risk of a recession if it carries on following the same economic path.

Speaking to reporters in Norfolk, the foreign secretary set out her plans for tax cuts if she were to become prime minister.

“Our number one priority should be avoiding a recession, increasing economic growth. You cannot tax your way to growth,” Ms Truss said.

Ms Truss will take part in another head-to-head hustings with Rishi Sunak on 4 August, which will be broadcast on Sky News.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.