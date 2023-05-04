Independent TV
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
This week voters across England will head to the polls for a series of local elections.
More than 8,000 council seats across 230 local authorities are up for grabs, as well as votes to elect mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
Those who intend to vote in person will need to show a form of photo identification (such as passports, driving licenses or blue badges) at their polling station, a new compulsory measure in England.
The deadline to register for the 4 May elections has now passed, although people can still sign up for future elections now if they wish.
05:12
King Charles III: A 74-year journey from heir to monarch
