Loch Ness Monster enthusiasts from around the globe gather for world’s largest hunt

These people dedicated the final Bank Holiday of the summer to attend the largest Loch Ness Monster hunt in half-a-century.

Around 100 enthusiasts gathered in the Scottish Highlands, with hundreds more watching online, in the hunt for the mythical creature. Some travelled nearly 5000 miles to attend.

This year, the hunters used infrared drones and hydrophones in the water in their quest to prove Nessie does exist.

Despite hopes and morale being high, none of the hunters whom The Independent spoke to had ever experienced evidence personally to suggest the monster is real.

Nessie did not give any proof of life this year, but the sense of community was enough for people to want to come back.