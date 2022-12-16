CCTV footage captures the shocking moment a thief threatened to stab an 11-year-old girl before stealing her electric scooter.

Adam McGeady, 32, struck in broad daylight on the street in Islington, north London.

He can be seen blocking the child’s path with his bike, before wrestling the scooter away from her and riding off on it, leaving his bike behind.

The girl was left shaken, but otherwise unharmed, by the robbery, according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

McGeady has since been jailed for three years and nine months.

