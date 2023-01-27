A historic church in St John’s Wood, northwest London, was engulfed in flames overnight.

Footage shared with The Independent shows thick smoke rising from the Grade II* listed building as firefighters battled the devastating blaze.

London Fire Brigade sent 80 crew members and 12 fire engines to the scene, as residents were urged to keep their doors and windows shut.

The church, dating back to 1846, is located close to Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground.

