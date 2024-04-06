Moment e-bike bursts into flames during rush hour on London train platform

An e-bike burst into flames on a platform at a London railway station during rush hour, newly-released video shows.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Sutton railway station on the evening of 21 March as commuters made their way home.

Owner Sahab Singh, 25, bought the e-bike from an online marketplace four months beforehand.

He said he had no issues until the day of the fire, which occurred as he waited for his train on the platform.

“I feel lucky that I escaped and no one was injured. It was very scary,” Mr Singh said.

There have been 31 e-bike fires and 9 e-scooter fires this year in the capital, LFB said.