Firefighters tackle grass fire in Thamesmead amid heatwave

Firefighters scrambled across London attempting to control a series of blazes in the capital are now attending a grass fire in Thamesmead, southeast London.

Posting on Twitter, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said: “Eight fire engines, the fire boat and around 65 firefighters are dealing with a grass fire on Defence Close in Thamesmead.

“Please close your doors and windows if you live nearby,” it added.

The LFB said that between midnight and 5pm on Sunday it had attended more incidents than it would have during a normal 24 hour period.

