Just Stop Oil begin ‘slow march’ campaign through central London

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked traffic in London on Monday, 24 April, as they began their ‘slow march’ campaign.

The group walked through the city’s West End to call for an end to new UK oil and gas projects.

Campaigners have embarked on what they say is an “indefinite campaign of civil resistance.”

It comes after two Just Stop Oil protesters who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing last October were each sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison for causing a public nuisance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.