Hundreds brave London rain to protest Iran executions

Hundreds of Londoners gathered in the rain to protest the execution of protesters in Iran.

This footage shows the scene as demonstrators, geared up with rain jackets and umbrellas, assembling at Marble Arch.

The group then made their way to Trafalgar Square where they rallied against the Iranian Islamic Republic.

Nobel Peace Prize-winning Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi was among those to speak at the event.

Continued unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini has seen anti-government protesters sentenced to death.

