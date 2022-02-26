London protesters show anger outside Russian embassy over Ukraine invasion

Hundreds gathered outside the Russian embassy in Kensington to call for Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine.

Waving flags, banners and placards, the protesters sang the Ukrainian anthem and chanted “Putin stop war”, Putin go home” and “free Ukraine”.

An anti-war rally is also taking place outside Downing Street in solidarity with Ukraine.

People around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity with Ukraine, condemning Russia after it launched an invasion against its neighbor on Thursday and urging governments to take stronger action.

