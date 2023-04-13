London Waterloo station: Passengers told ‘do not travel’ after massive signal failure

Passengers are being told not to travel to London Waterloo today, 13 April, due to a "major signalling fault" between the station and Wimbledon.

National Rail has warned that, “until further notice, a significantly reduced service will operate to and from London Waterloo on a very limited number of lines.”

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports from the station that ticket acceptance is in place which allows South Western Railway passengers to use Southern, CrossCountry and GWR trains to make journeys by reasonable routes, with tickets also valid on London Underground trains where appropriate.

