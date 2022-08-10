Riot police guard city hall as LA votes on controversial homelessness rule

Riot police were called to Los Angeles’ city hall after the city council passed a controversial new plan to expand parts of city land where homelessness is illegal.

This video shows protesters holding signs and chanting as police fill the hall.

On 9 August, plans passed 11-3 to expand so-called 41.18 zones, making it a crime to live unhoused within 500 feet of schools and daycare centres in LA.

Police said one person jumped over the bench separating the public and city council members.

At least two people were arrested in the protests.

Sign up to our newsletters.