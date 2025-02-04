Lucy Letby's defence barrister discusses 'new medical evidence‘

Convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby's legal team have announced they will unveil what they say is "new medical evidence" later on Tuesday, 4 February.

Analysis by a “blue riband committee” panel of 14 neonatologists will be presented at a press conference.

Letby is currently serving 15 whole-life orders after being convicted of the murders of seven infants and the attempted murders of seven others, including two attempts on one victim, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Her barrister, Mark McDonald, appeared on Good Morning Britain, calling the evidence presented by the prosecution “wholly unreliable.”