Lawyer says ‘no evidence’ links gun found on Luigi Mangione to CEO shooting

A lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has said there is "no evidence" that links a gun that was found on his client's person to the crime.

Defense attorney Thomas Dickey told ABC News: "I have not been made aware of any evidence that links the gun that was found on his person to the crime, so these are things that we're looking to see."

Mr Mangione faced an extradition hearing Tuesday in Pennsylvania after New York prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder in connection with last week’s killing in Manhattan.

Mangione was denied bail and is fighting extradition. His lawyer said he expects to plead not guilty. He will remain in a Pennsylvania jail while fighting being returned to New York.