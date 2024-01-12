Tyre blowout sends lorry skidding across motorway

A lorry driver had a miracle escape after a tyre blew out on a motorway, causing them to crash through a fence on Thursday, 11 January.

The motorist escaped with minor injuries after the HGV ploughed through a barrier and into a ditch on the M6.

Shocking footage of the incident was captured on CCTV and has been released by the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG).

Three of the four lanes were closed for several hours overnight as emergency services removed debris.

"Please check your tyres regularly for yours and everyone’s else’s safety," CMPG said.