Maine governor ‘breathing sigh of relief’ as mass shooting suspect dead

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Maine governor Janet Mills said she is breathing “a sigh of relief” after the suspect in a mass shooting in Lewiston was found dead on Friday, 27 October after a two-day manhunt.

The suspect is believed to have taken his own life.