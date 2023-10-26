The White House has asked new House speaker Mike Johnson to "work together" on gun legislation in the wake of mass shootings in Maine.

A manhunt continued on Thursday 26 October to catch the “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to two shootings in Lewiston, Maine, that left 18 people dead and 13 injured.

"The House has a new speaker, who has said he is ready to get to work and find common ground," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in her afternoon briefing.

“Now is the time to find common ground. Let us work together to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”