Video: Malaga streets turn to rivers as floodwaters sweep through Costa del Sol town

Malaga streets have turned to rivers as floodwaters sweep through the Costa del Sol.

Footage released by the Guardia Civil shows the river bursting its bank in Benamorgasa with vehicles submerged.

Around 3,000 people near the Guadalhorce River have been moved from their homes as a preventive measure.

Spanish weather forecaster AEMET put Malaga on red alert on Wednesday (13 November), saying up to 70 millimeters (roughly three inches) of rain had accumulated in an hour.

Parts of Tarragona province in the east also faced heavy rain and remained under red alert.

The storm system affecting Spain is caused by warm air that collides with stagnant cold air and forms powerful rain clouds.