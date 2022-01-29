Man dumps seven dogs on road before driving away

Shocking footage captures the moment a man abandons seven dogs - believed to have been bred on a puppy farm - by unloading his van and dumping them in the middle of a road.

The RSPCA have launched a hunt for the driver, who was seen callously discarding the animals on a street in Coventry last month.

He pulls onto the pavement and opens the back door of his vehicle, grabbing the puppies and pushing them onto the road before slamming the doors shut and driving off.

All seven dogs are being cared for by the RSPCA.

Sign up to our newsletters.