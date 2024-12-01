Pep Guardiola responded to Liverpool fans’ “sacked in the morning” chants after Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield, saying he “did not expect” them and felt he deserved more respect from the supporters.

The City manager jokingly remarked, “Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly,” when speaking to reporters after the match.

During the game, Guardiola raised six fingers to the crowd—one for each Premier League title he’s won at City.

The loss saw Liverpool extend their lead over the struggling champions to 11 points.