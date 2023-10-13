Independent TV
Man who planned to carry out series of mass shootings disguised as police laughs when questioned by officers
A Lidl worker who planned a mass shooting can be seen telling police “it was just a fantasy” when he was interviewed by officers.
Reed Wischhusen, 32, had a “macabre interest” in the Dunblane gunman Thomas Hamilton and Raoul Moat and US mass killers, and had built firearms and explosives to carry out a “hitman-style attack” on his former school.
In the attack he would deliberately target 10 people, as well as shoot dead teachers and attack Avon and Somerset Police headquarters.
Wischhusen’splans were only stopped when uniformed officers visited the home he shared with his father in Somerset in November last year, having received a tip-off about weapons.
During the search, Wischhusen attempted to shoot himself, before running downstairs with the gun to confront armed officers.
Fearing they were going to be killed, the defendant was shot twice by officers.
He will be sentenced for his crimes on 15 December.
