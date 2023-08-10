Passenger caught smuggling 14 live snakes in his pockets in China

A man stunned customs officials at a border crossing in China when he was caught trying to smuggle 14 live snakes that he stuffed inside his pockets.

The unnamed passenger was reportedly caught by customs officials at Futian Port in Shenzhen, on the border between mainland China and Hong Kong, on 4 August.

Agents reportedly noticed the passenger acting anxiously and dodging their looks.

When they searched him they found he was carrying 14 snakes wrapped in socks and stockings in his trousers.

Three of the serpents were ball pythons - also known as royal pythons - a small African species that is listed as 'near threatened' on the ICUN Red List.