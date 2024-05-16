Drug dealing suspect in dressing gown hops over fence during police chase

A half-naked suspect wearing only a dressing gown hopped fences through several back gardens as police chased him through Greater Manchester on Tuesday, 14 May.

The man tried to flee officers at his door before he was detained and escorted to custody.

The chase was conducted as part of an operation to tackle drugs supply in Piccadilly Gardens, Greater Manchester Police said.

Operation Vulcan was conducted undercover over six months before almost 300 officers executed 23 warrants and arrested 22 men and two women, aged 18 - 45, on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Almost £10,000, hundreds of snap bags of drugs, and mobile phones and sim cards were recovered.