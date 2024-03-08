Marjorie Taylor Green wore a Make American Great Again red hat to the State of the Union address in an attempt to aggravate the president ahead of his speech.

As the president entered the chamber, his mouth fell open as he saw Taylor Greene.

The Georgia congresswoman handed out Laken Riley pins ahead of the event, and appeared to attempt to hand Biden one as he arrived.

The stunt fell flat though, as Biden turned his back to the congresswoman, instead choosing to jovially shake hands and greet Democrat colleagues as he made his way to the rostrum of the House.