Mark Zuckerberg says ‘holograms of digital things’ will be commonplace in future

Mark Zuckerberg has said 'holograms of digital things' will be commonplace in the near future.

“In the future, not too far from now, you’re going to walk into a room and there are going to be as many holograms of digital things for you to interact with as there are phsyical objects,” he told the audience during his keynote speech at Meta’s Connect event.

Zuckerberg also unveiled a brand new “mixed reality” headset - the Meta Quest 3 - at the event.