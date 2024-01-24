Martin Lewis warns renters in this area could be owed thousands by landlords

Martin Lewis has warned people renting properties in one area of the UK could be owed thousands of pounds by their landlords.

The Money Saving Expert founder has urged renters in London to check if the property they are renting is properly licensed.

Speaking on his Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (23 January), he said: “If you rent in London, check your home is properly licensed. Go on to London.gov.uk’s property license checker. If your landlord hasn’t followed the rules you might be entitled to thousands of pounds back rent, so it is worth checking that one.”